Sussex evening traffic updates: A27 crash continues to cause delays
Earlier on in the day there was a report of a crash in Arundel. A statement on the AA Road Watch website reads: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, a car and a motobike involved on A27 The Causeway both ways from A284 Arundel By Pass (Ford Road Roundabout) to The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout).” This now seems to be cleared, after updated Road Watch data.
Delays have been reported on the A27 Warren Road Westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.
On the A259 at Lancing, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays.
On the A272 between Newick and north Chailey, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays as well.
There’s traffic due to an earlier crash on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout) on the roundabout.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.