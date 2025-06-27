Sussex evening traffic: West Sussex fire expected to cause delays and A27 congestion
On the A26 at Eridge Green roadworks continue to cause delays in both directions.
On the A259 Chichester bypass, there is reports of slow and queuing traffic both ways between the Fishbourne and Portfield Roundabout.
Also on the A259 Southbound, there is slow and queuing traffic from the Bognor Bridge roundabout towards Bognor.
Speed sensors reporting an earlier incident report that the road is now clearer between Newhaven and Peachaven, but there still is residual delays to clear from Seaford Town centre through to the Newhaven one-way system.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have said they are at the scene of a fire involving a property on Middle Mead in Steyning. Expect traffic around this area.
The following traffic information was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.
