After Storm Bert arrived across the UK, Sussex has been badly affected with multiple incidents reported across the county.

These incidents below – reported by Sussex Traffic Watch and AA Traffic News – are causing additional disruption on roads and the railway.

– Westham level crossing barriers and A259 at Pevensey Bay level crossing barriers both ‘reported as stuck in the down position’. The AA reported: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to railroad crossing failure on A259 Sea Road both ways from B2191 High Street to Coast Road. The barriers are reported to have been stuck in the down position.”

– A22 at Whitesmith: Road traffic collision reported, involving a car and a tree. Emergency services at the scene. A tree has reportedly blocked the road;

– C7 between Lewes and Newhaven at Rodmell – report of a collision ‘involving a van in the bushes’, which was ‘part blocking the road’;

– A2100 at Mountfield closed both ways by police. A reason has not been given for this, at this stage;

– Lingfield: The AA has reported that B2028 Newchapel Road is blocked both ways near Hazells Close. “Queueing traffic due to fallen tree and fallen power cables on B2028.”

– M23 incident – The AA reported: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M23 Southbound from J8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Traffic is coping well.”

– Russell Road, Brighton: “Road closed due to unsafe building on Russell Road One Way Street from A2010 West Street to Cannon Place. Due to strong winds, the scaffolding has come loose.”

Meanwhile, there is a points failure on the railway line in East Sussex.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “We've recently been advised of a points failure at Rye.

“Train service which usually run between Eastbourne and Ashford International will be revised to run between Eastbourne and Hastings.

"While this incident is ongoing, the following stations will not be served: Three Oaks; Doleham; Winchelsea; Rye; Appledore; Ham Street.

"If you are travelling from these stations, you should press the green button on the station help point.” Read more at https://x.com/SouthernRailUK/status/1860382891638722872

1 . Storm Bert hits Sussex Canon Street in Brighton closed after collapse of scaffolding. Motorists leaving car park face huge delays Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Storm Bert hits Sussex A tree has blocked St. Botolph's Road, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell