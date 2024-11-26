A number of collisions are causing delays on the roads across Sussex this evening.

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, a collision involving several cars has taken place in Bexhill on the A259.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to multi-vehicle crash on A259 De la Warr Road both ways at College Road.”

The incident was first reported just after 4.30pm.

There is heavy traffic in St Leonards due to an oil spillage.

The AA said: “Road closed and heavy traffic due to oil spillage on Crowhurst Road both ways between B2092 Queensway and Swainham Lane.”

There are also reports of delays due to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Station Road both ways around Station Approach in Heathfield, the AA said.

This was first reported at 4.55pm.

In Newhaven, the AA said the road is partially blocked with motorists experiencing delays due to a collision involving two cars on the A259 at Drove Road on the roundabout.

A collision is also causing delays in Lewes.

The AA said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Eastbound around A26 (Southerham Roundabout).”

In nearby Falmer, the road is blocked with queueing traffic due to a collision crash on the A27 Falmer Hill Eastbound from A270 (Stanmer Park) to B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction), the AA said.

A collision involving two cars has also taken place in Bognor Regis in West Sussex.

The AA said the incident was first reported at 3.25pm.

It said: “Partially blocked and delays due to crash, two vehicles involved on A29 Southbound before Highfield Road.”