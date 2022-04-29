Sussex evening travel update for Friday, April 29

Many roads across Sussex are experiencing congestion and delays as Bank Holiday traffic gets under way.

The AA is reporting delays on A21 Sedlescombe Road North near the car dealership in St Leonards.

In Battle there are delays on A2100 High Street both ways at Mount Street in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Traffic news

There is queueing traffic on A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

The AA is also reporting heavy traffic on A259 both ways at Newhaven Swing Bridge.

Elsewhere, there are reports of a dead sheep on the road on A22 Polegate Road around The Cottage Restaurant. Approach with care.

Slow traffic is being reported on A27 Eastbound at A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

There are reports of a stalled car on A23 at A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross).

Nearby, there is traffic congestion on A272 Westbound at A281 (Village Hall Roundabout).

Slow traffic is being reported on A264 both ways near Rusper Road (Rusper Road roundabout).

There are reports of a crash involving two cars on the A217 around Reigate Road in Horley.

The AA is reporting delays on B2123 Falmer Road around Warren Road in Woodingdean.

There is slow traffic on A270 Lewes Road Southbound at Coombe Road in the construction area. A lane closure is in place around the gas main works.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on A259 High Street Westbound at A283 Old Shoreham Road

Nearby, there are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

The road closed with heavy traffic due to a police incident on Bob Lane from Wineham Lane to Chapel Road in Hickstead.

The road is partially blocked with heavy traffic due to stalled car on A23 Northbound from A272 Cowfold Road (Bolney Cross) to Broxmead Lane.

There is queueing traffic on A27 The Causeway Eastbound at The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout) in Arundel.

Heavy traffic is being reported on A259 Crookthorn Lane Westbound at Church Lane in Littlehampton.