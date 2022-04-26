Sussex evening travel update for Tuesday, April 26

A number of accidents have closed roads to motorists this evening.

The AA is reporting heavy traffic due to a collision involving a car and an ambulance on A26 Beacon Road around Warren Road in Crowborough

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the county, two lanes are closed with slow traffic due to a collision involving three cars on A23 Southbound around Nursery Lane (Warninglid). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed, according to the AA.

Traffic and travel

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a police incident on A259 South Coast Road at Sussex Way in Newhaven.

The AA is reporting queueing traffic on A2021 Southbound at A2280 Cross Levels Way (Rodmill roundabout) in Eastbourne.

Nearby there is also traffic congestion on A2280 Cross Levels Way Eastbound at A2290 Lottbridge Drove (Lottbridge Roundabout)

Slow traffic is being reported in Lewes on A27 Eastbound at A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

There are also delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road.

In the west of the county, there are delays being reported on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).

The road is partially blocked with slow traffic due to a stalled truck on A27 The Causeway Westbound from A284 (Crossbush Junction) to The Causeway (Causeway Roundabout).