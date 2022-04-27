Sussex evening travel update for Wednesday, April 27

In St Leonards there are reports of delays in both directions on B2093 The Ridge at Conquest Hospital in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Lengthy delays were being reported in both directions on The Ridge earlier this afternoon due to emergency roadworks following a burst water main outside the hospital.

In Battle the AA is reporting slow traffic on A2100 High Street both ways at Mount Street in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Traffic and travel

Elsewhere there is queueing traffic on A22 Hailsham bypass Southbound at A271 Lower Horsebridge (Boship Roundabout).

There are also reports of delays on A27 Eastbound at A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

The AA is reporting delays on B2123 Falmer Road Southbound around Warren Road in Woodingdean.

In the west of the county there are delays on A27 Old Shoreham Road Westbound at A2025 Grinstead Lane (Sompting Roundabout).