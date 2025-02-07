Sussex morning traffic updates: A21 accident reported and A259 delays

Here are you traffic updates for Friday, February 7.

Here are your morning traffic updates for Friday, February 7.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the A259, the Brighton Road roadworks in Lancing with temporary lights continues. AA Roadwatch says to ‘expect delays at peak times’.

The A21 Kent street, north of Hastings also has roadworks with temporary lights which is reportedly causing delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been reports of a road traffic collision on the A21 at Hurst Green. AA Trafficwatch says it ‘involves a car into a tree road’ with the road part blocked. There is queuing traffic Northbound.

Updates to follow.