Sussex morning traffic updates: A21 accident reported and A259 delays
Here are your morning traffic updates for Friday, February 7.
On the A259, the Brighton Road roadworks in Lancing with temporary lights continues. AA Roadwatch says to ‘expect delays at peak times’.
The A21 Kent street, north of Hastings also has roadworks with temporary lights which is reportedly causing delays.
There have also been reports of a road traffic collision on the A21 at Hurst Green. AA Trafficwatch says it ‘involves a car into a tree road’ with the road part blocked. There is queuing traffic Northbound.
Updates to follow.