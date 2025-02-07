Sussex morning traffic updates: A21 accident reported and A259 delays

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 7th Feb 2025, 07:39 BST
Here are you traffic updates for Friday, February 7.placeholder image
Here are you traffic updates for Friday, February 7.
Here are your morning traffic updates for Friday, February 7.

On the A259, the Brighton Road roadworks in Lancing with temporary lights continues. AA Roadwatch says to ‘expect delays at peak times’.

The A21 Kent street, north of Hastings also has roadworks with temporary lights which is reportedly causing delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There have also been reports of a road traffic collision on the A21 at Hurst Green. AA Trafficwatch says it ‘involves a car into a tree road’ with the road part blocked. There is queuing traffic Northbound.

Updates to follow.

Related topics:A259SussexHastingsLancing
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice