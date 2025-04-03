Sussex morning traffic updates: A27 incident near Chichester causing delays due to 'stalled vehicle' and more
On the A27 Eastbound near Emsworth services, there has been an incident. The road is reportedly, ‘partially blocked’ with queueing traffic seen due to a stalled truck.
An incident has been reported on the A27 westbound between the Ashcombe roundabout in Lewes and Falmer. Queuing traffic has been seen, and Sussex World are approaching the police for a statement on the matter. Expect delays.
On the A27 Eastbound between the Dyke Road junction and Hollingbury, roadworks with lane closures are continuing to cause delays. This traffic is building as the morning continues.
Reports suggest that there could be an incident on the A27 westbound just west of the Polegate traffic lights. AA Traffic Watch is reporting that delays are building around that area.
The traffic reports included in this article were sourced from Sussex Traffic Watch and AA Road Watch.
