Sussex morning traffic updates: M23 lane closed and delays near Chichester A27

Here’s your morning traffic updates for Tuesday, February 4.

The A2100 at Battle has ongoing roadworks, Sussex Traffic and Travel have said as the works continue, ‘expect delays on both approaches’.

On the A267 at cross in Hand near Heathfield, roadworks with temporary lights are continuing to cause delays, especially this morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, there is a lane closed on the entry ramp due to a stalled vehicle on M23 Northbound at J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). Traffic is said to be ‘coping well’.

There is also, partially blocked and slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle on A27 Eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

Severe delays of over 10 minutes have been reported on the A27 Westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

Updates to follow through the morning.