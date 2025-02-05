Sussex morning traffic updates: severe delays on A259 and crash reported near Horsham

Here’s your traffic updates for Wednesday, February 5.

Near Hailsham, there are delays of eight minutes and more on the Boship Roundabout Northbound between the A22 Hailsham Bypass and A22.

On the A27 near Piddinghoe, there’s been reports of delays increasing on the A27 Westbound between A27 and A26 (Beddingham Roundabout).

On the A26, there is partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a stalled vehicle on A26 Northbound just before Beddingham Roundabout.

In Climping on the A259, severe delays of eleven minutes and more on Crookthorn Lane Eastbound between A259 and Church Lane have been reported. The average speed of traffic is around 10 mph.

In the Horsham district of West Sussex, traffic is blocked and heavy due to a reported crash involving two cars on the A24 Worthing Road Southbound near Bar Lane. Sussex World is approaching the police for comment.

Updates to follow.

