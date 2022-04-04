Sussex morning travel update for Monday, April 4

Congestion is affecting parts of the county this morning.

The AA is reporting slow traffic on the A27 Westbound before Station Road (Drusilla’s Roundabout).

There is also traffic congestion on the A272 before A281 (Village Hall Roundabout) heading into Cowfold, near Horsham.

Traffic and travel

There are reports of slow traffic due to an accident involving two vehicles on A259 Wellington Road at B2193 Church Road in Portslade.

Queueing traffic is being reported on A27 Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction) in Arundel.

There is also queueing traffic on the A27 Chichester bypass at A286 Stockbridge Road (Stockbridge Roundabout). There are further delays building up on Stockbridge Road (A286), the AA reports.

In the same area, there is queueing traffic on A27 Chichester bypass before A259 (Bognor Bridge Roundabout) and fFurther delays are building up on Bognor Road (A259).