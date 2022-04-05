Sussex morning travel update for Tuesday, April 5

There are reports of a swan on the road in Pevensey this morning.

The AA said the incident is affecting traffic on the A27 near A259 (Pevensey Roundabout). Drivers should approach with care.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are reports of an accident near Lewes on Church Lane between A26 Malling Down and Mayhew Way.

Traffic and travel stock image

The road is partially blocked with queueing traffic due to an accident involving a car and a bus on Piddinghoe Road near The Abergavenny Arms near Southease.

The AA is reporting queueing traffic on A283 Steyning bypass between Clays Hill and Horsham Road in the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in place.

Slow traffic is being reported on the A27 before Sompting Road (Toby Carvery/Lyons Farm traffic lights).

There is also slow traffic on the A27 in Lyminster Road Westbound before A284 (Crossbush Junction) in Arundel.