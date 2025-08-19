Sussex overnight works: A27 and A259 amongst cloures

Drivers across Sussex are being warned of significant overnight disruption.

A series of major road closures come into force from 8 pm this evening, Tuesday, August 19, until the early hours of Wednesday.

The A259 will be shut in two key stretches, with no access in either direction between Rye and Brenzett, and again through Bexhill from the Little Common roundabout to the Combe Valley relief road junction.

On the A27, westbound traffic will be halted from the Southerham roundabout at Lewes, including the fast link road at the junction, through to Falmer. The closure is expected to divert drivers onto already busy local routes.

Further north, the A23 northbound link road at Bolney will be closed for the night, while in Mid Sussex the B2112 Ditchling Road at Wivelsfield will also be shut both ways from 8pm, reopening earlier at 4am.

National Highways and local councils are advising drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time for journeys and follow diversion signs where in place.