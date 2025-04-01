Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a horse died at the scene of a collision in Ditchling.

Police said they received a report of a collision between a car, horse and rider at the junction of Spatham Lane and Lewes Road at around 6pm on Monday, March 31.

They said the road was temporarily closed in both directions while the horse was treated by a veterinarian.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, it was put to sleep at the scene, before being removed. No injuries were reported to the rider or any occupants of the car.

Sussex Police said there was a collision between a car, horse and rider at the junction of Spatham Lane and Lewes Road in Ditchling on Monday, March 31. Photo: Google Street View

“Enquiries are ongoing into the full circumstances of the situation. Anyone with information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 1032 of 31/03.”