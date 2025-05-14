Sussex Police appeal for information after 17-year-old girl from Peacehaven injured in Telscombe Cliffs crash

Published 14th May 2025, 11:57 BST
Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses and information after a collision at Telscombe Cliffs.

Police said the incident happened at about 4.20pm on Tuesday, May 13, at the junction of Broomfield Avenue and the A259 South Coast Road.

They said it involved a grey Hyundai car, and a Yamaha motorcycle.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The rider of the Yamaha motorcycle, a 17-year-old girl from Peacehaven, sustained injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old woman from Peacehaven, was not injured.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances, and anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police. Information can be reported online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 1000 of 13/05.”

