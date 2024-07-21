Sussex Police increase police presence for large car meet in West Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 09:29 BST
Sussex Police have heightened their presence in West Sussex following a large car meet in the county.

Officers said that they were made aware of the car meet involving a ‘large number of vehicles’ in West Sussex last night (Saturday, July 20).

A police spokesperson also urged motorists to drive responsibly in the area to ensure road users safety.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Attempts are ongoing to engage with those involved and continue to disperse any groups gathering in public areas.

Sussex Police have heightened their presence in West Sussex following a large car meet in the county.

“A heightened police presence will be maintained in the area and on the county’s road network to identify and deter criminal or anti-social behaviour.

Motorists are urged to drive responsibly and in a considerate manner to ensure their safety and that of other road users and members of the public.

“Any offences or information can be reported to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1245 of 20/07. In case of emergency or immediate danger, always call 999.”

