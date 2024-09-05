Sussex Police issue five top tips to keep drivers safe during wet weather
Yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued for Sussex.
The first Met Office warning came into force at 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 4) and lasts until 11.45pm today.
A separate yellow warning, covering more locations across the UK, is then due to be in place from midnight until 11.59pm on Friday.
All Sussex residents are advised to take precautions.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It’s set to be a wet few days, so please take care on the roads
“There are a few simple steps you can take to keep yourself and other road users safe:
- Increase the distance between you and other vehicles – it takes longer to slow down in wet conditions.
- Keep an eye out for surface water – adjust your speed accordingly.
- Make sure your lights are working and clearly visible.
- Ensure your windscreen wipers are in good working order
- Keep an eye on the forecast and listen to trusted news on latest alerts and possible disruption
“Take care, and remember to dial 999 in an emergency.
“We and our emergency service colleagues are there come rain or shine.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.