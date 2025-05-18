People were urged to avoid the M23 after a collision in West Sussex.

National Highways reported at 4.30am on Sunday (May 18) that the M23 was closed southbound near Crawley due to a ‘collision involving a lorry’ that ‘has crossed through the central reservation barrier’.

An update at 5am stated that the was closed southbound between junction 10 and 11. Lane 3 was also closed northbound.

A further update at 8am read: “Recovery complete, however the M23 southbound remains closed J10 - J11 near Crawley for carriageway assessment following a substantial diesel spill.

People have been urged to avoid the M23 after a collision in West Sussex. (Stock image / National World)

“Lane 3 (of 3) also closed northbound due to barrier damage.”

Sussex Police also issued a statement on social media.

This read: “Following a collision on the M23 southbound, near to Crawley this morning (May 18), a road closure is in place.

“The southbound carriageway is currently closed, with traffic diverted at Junction 10. Lane three of the northbound carriageway is also closed.

“Traffic is expected to be disrupted for some time while repairs take place, and we ask you to avoid the area where possible.”

At 4.30pm, National Highways said the M23 southbound remains closed due to emergency resurfacing works.

“Crews are on scene and the road is expected to stay closed throughout the evening,” a spokesperson added.

"There are no delays at this time. Please follow signed diversions.”

The final update, just before 10pm, read: “This incident is now clear, and the M23 southbound is now OPEN.

“There are no significant delays in the area.

“Thanks for your patience this evening.”