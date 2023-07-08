Sussex Police stop more than 300 vehicles to enforce seatbelt use campaign

More than 300 vehicles were stopped as part of a national campaign to enforce seatbelt use in Sussex.

The campaign to support the National Police Chiefs’ Council ran from June 5 to June 25, and officers in the county carried out dedicated enforcement patrols from June 12.

In total, officers in Sussex stopped more than 300 vehicles, and a total of 186 motorists were issued with a traffic offence report.

While the main drive of the operation was in relation to education and, where necessary, enforcement activity in relation to the wearing of seatbelts, officers detected a significant amount of other offences as a consequence of these stops that resulted in arrests for drink and drug driving, possession of offensive weapons and the seizure of vehicles that were being driven without insurance and otherwise than in accordance of a licence.

Inspector Matt Wightwick of the Roads Policing Unit said: “While most drivers and passengers understand that wearing a seatbelt is vitally important, there are some who risk their lives. In a collision, you’re twice as likely to die if you don’t wear a seatbelt. It’s one of the ‘Fatal 5’ causes of death or serious injuries on our roads.

“Some of those stopped during this campaign were arrested for other fatal five offences in addition to being dealt with for seatbelt offences.

“The risk that these individuals pose to both themselves and others by their actions could have profound and devastating consequences.

