Major faults are causing rail chaos in Sussex this afternoon (Thursday, February 2).

Southern Rail has reported incidents in Angmering, Wivelsfield and Southbourne – affecting a significant part of the railway line in Sussex.

A points failure was first reported at Wivelsfield shortly before midday and was affecting services towards both London and Brighton.

Southern said the fault had been rectified by 12.20pm but ‘significant delays’ remained in the area. However, as of 1pm, the fault has ‘reoccurred’ and Southern services towards Brighton and the East and West Coast ‘remain disrupted’.

A Southern spokesperson said: “Please continue to allow plenty of extra time to complete your journey.”

The train company said there is also a fault with the signalling system in the Southbourne area, with services towards Chichester and Barnham subject to delays.

It comes after a signalling fault at Angmering around 9.30am.

Southern services towards Worthing, Hove and London were still being delayed in the Angmering an hour later.

Southern Rail

Disruption in this area has cleared by 11.30am.

