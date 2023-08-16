BREAKING
Sussex rail incident: Trains cannot call at Littlehampton

Trains cannot call at Littlehampton after an incident on the railway this morning (Wednesday, August 16).
By Sam Morton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST

Southern Rail reported shortly after 10am that a ‘points failure’ is causing significant disruption.

“Services are unable to run to/from Angmering to Littlehampton,” a Southern spokesperson said.

"Services which normally run from Worthing to Barnham via Littlehampton, cannot call at Littlehampton.

Southern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock imageSouthern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock image
Southern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock image

“You will need to stay on the train until Barnham and change there for a service towards Littlehampton.”

In an update at 11.45am, Southern said people travelling on a service from Worthing that usually calls at Littlehampton, will need to continue journeys to Barnham and ‘change here for a service back’.

A spokesperson added: “This will extend your journey time by up to 30 minutes so please allow extra time to complete your journey."

This incident comes after a fault with the signalling system at Horsham station caused disruption earlier this morning.

Around 6am, trains were unable to run between Horsham and Dorking until further notice. The fault was rectified shortly before 11am, with residual delays reported.

