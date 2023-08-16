Trains cannot call at Littlehampton after an incident on the railway this morning (Wednesday, August 16).

Southern Rail reported shortly after 10am that a ‘points failure’ is causing significant disruption.

“Services are unable to run to/from Angmering to Littlehampton,” a Southern spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Services which normally run from Worthing to Barnham via Littlehampton, cannot call at Littlehampton.

Southern Rail. Photo: National World / Stock image

“You will need to stay on the train until Barnham and change there for a service towards Littlehampton.”

In an update at 11.45am, Southern said people travelling on a service from Worthing that usually calls at Littlehampton, will need to continue journeys to Barnham and ‘change here for a service back’.

A spokesperson added: “This will extend your journey time by up to 30 minutes so please allow extra time to complete your journey."

This incident comes after a fault with the signalling system at Horsham station caused disruption earlier this morning.