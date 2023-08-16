Sussex rail incident: Trains cannot call at Littlehampton after incident
Southern Rail reported shortly after 10am that a ‘points failure’ is causing significant disruption.
“Services are unable to run to/from Angmering to Littlehampton,” a Southern spokesperson said.
"Services which normally run from Worthing to Barnham via Littlehampton, cannot call at Littlehampton.
“You will need to stay on the train until Barnham and change there for a service towards Littlehampton.”
In an update at 11.45am, Southern said people travelling on a service from Worthing that usually calls at Littlehampton, will need to continue journeys to Barnham and ‘change here for a service back’.
A spokesperson added: “This will extend your journey time by up to 30 minutes so please allow extra time to complete your journey."
This incident comes after a fault with the signalling system at Horsham station caused disruption earlier this morning.
Around 6am, trains were unable to run between Horsham and Dorking until further notice. The fault was rectified shortly before 11am, with residual delays reported.