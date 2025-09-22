Sussex rail passengers face late-night and early-morning disruption as buses replace trains

Rail passengers across Sussex are being warned of disruption this week.

From Monday, September 22, until the early hours of Friday, September 26, buses will replace several Southern and Thameslink services.

Network Rail confirmed that all lines between Three Bridges and Brighton will be closed from late at night to early morning from Tuesday to Friday, affecting journeys across the county.

Southern Rail passengers will see several changes. On Monday to Wednesday, the 11.25 pm London Victoria to Brighton service will be diverted after Haywards Heath, running via Lewes.

It will not stop at Burgess Hill or Hassocks and will arrive later than usual. A replacement bus will run from Haywards Heath to Brighton, calling at Burgess Hill and Hassocks.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the 12.02am London Victoria to Worthing service will terminate at Three Bridges instead of reaching the coast. Replacement buses will link Three Bridges with Brighton and continue to Worthing. To cover the shortfall, an additional train will run from Brighton to Worthing.

The 1.08am service from Haywards Heath to Eastbourne will not run, with replacement buses covering the route via Lewes and onwards to Eastbourne.

Thameslink passengers are also affected. Between 12.25am and 5am on Tuesday to Thursday, and from 1.25am to 5.05am on Friday morning, buses will replace all trains between Three Bridges and Brighton.

Passengers are being urged to plan, check National Rail journey planners before travelling and allow extra time, as replacement buses are expected to be busier than usual.

Station signage will confirm pick-up points, and travellers with luggage, bicycles or accessibility needs are advised to check details in advance.