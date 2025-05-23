Passengers in Sussex are being asked to check before they travel this weekend as Network Rail carries out work to upgrade and improve the railway at various locations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, May 25, engineers will be undertaking track maintenance work between Three Bridges and Horsham, closing all lines.

For Southern trains, buses will replace trains between Three Bridges and Horsham. Trains between London Victoria and Portsmouth Harbour will run to an amended timetable, with extended journey times. These trains will be diverted via Hove, and will split from and attach to Littlehampton trains at Worthing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thameslink, no trains will run between Three Bridges and Horsham but passengers can use their tickets at no extra cost on Southern replacement buses between Three Bridges and Horsham.

Passengers have been encouraged to check before they travel over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Network Rail

Additionally, from Saturday, May 24, to bank holiday Monday, May 26, Network Rail is undertaking repairs to the Edenbridge tunnel, refurbishing switches and crossings – also known as points - at Ashurst, laying over a kilometre of new rail at Edenbridge Town and undertaking drainage works on the tunnels to maintain the line between Oxted and Uckfield, closing all lines.

Buses will replace trains between Oxted and Crowborough, and between Crowborough and Uckfield. A reduced and amended service will run between London Bridge and Oxted (Saturday and Monday), and between East Croydon and Oxted (Sunday). Passengers can use alternative East Grinstead line trains to travel between Oxted and East Croydon / London, at no extra cost.

Elsewhere on the network, work continues to repair the 175-year-old Blackheath tunnel this weekend and improvement work continues at Hither Green station, with a mile of new rails being laid, while work continues on improving accessibility to the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Network Rail is also upgrading the signalling – the traffic lights that control the railway – at Lewisham, and refurbishing the rails at Chislehurst.

The work means that on routes via Lewisham, the line is closed between Lewisham and Orpington, and between Lewisham and Sidcup for the whole Bank Holiday Weekend.

Some trains will be diverted to other London terminals and accessible replacement buses will run between: Lewisham and Orpington, calling at all stations and Sundridge Park; Lewisham and Sidcup, calling at all stations and Grove Park and Bromley North non-stop (except Sunday).

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “The vast majority of the rail network will be open for business this bank holiday weekend, but we’ll be using the opportunity to access parts of our railway when fewer people are travelling to undertake essential work such as track replacement and general maintenance, as well as upgrading our signalling systems. We’d ask that customers please check before they travel and would like to thank those customers who may be impacted by these works.”