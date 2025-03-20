Sussex rail services suspended or diverted as train breaks down between Three Bridges and Brighton

Southern has announced that services will be subject to delays and alterations this morning (Thursday, March 20) after a train broke down.

The company posted on X at 5.41am: “Due to a broken down train between Three Bridges & Brighton, the line towards Brighton is blocked.”

At 6.06am they said: “Services between Eastbourne & London Victoria will be suspended. Services between Ore & London Victoria will be diverted after Lewes to run between Ore & Brighton. Services between Littlehampton & London Bridge are suspended. Services between Littlehampton & London Victoria will be diverted via Horsham or diverted after Hove to run between Littlehampton & Brighton.”

They added: “Please use alternative Thameslink services where available, and allow extra time for your journey.”

People can also find out more at www.southernrailway.com/service-updates/live-departures-and-arrivals.

At 6.23am Southern said: “You can use your ticket on the following, at no extra cost: Mutually on Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express via any reasonable route. Southeastern between Hastings and London. London Underground between London terminals.”

Southern said there is currently no service at Plumpton and Cooksbridge. People are advised to make their way to Haywards Heath or Lewes if possible or speak to station staff or use the help point.

At 8.45am Southern announced: “Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services are now starting to return to normal, but some residual delays remain possible as well as alterations and cancellations. Some services may have cancelled stops, or will terminate and start at a different station to normal.”