Railway passengers in Sussex have been urged to plan ahead this Easter due to essential engineering work.

Network Rail and train operators in the South East are urging passengers to plan ahead over the Easter period as a major programme of railway upgrades in South London, Kent and Sussex is delivered.

“While more than 90 per cent of the railway will remain open over the Easter period, Network Rail’s engineers will complete a number of critical upgrades for the continued safe and reliable running of the railway,” a Network Rail spokesperson said.

In Sussex, this includes the laying of over 5km of new track between Eastbourne and Hastings – and installing a new level crossing at Pevensey.

The Network Rail spokesperson said: “From Friday 18 to Monday 21 April, we will be undertaking essential engineering work between Eastbourne and Hastings, closing all lines.

"Buses will replace trains between Eastbourne and Hastings with journeys times increased when using replacement buses. We will be renewing 2,700 metres of track at Collington and a new level crossing will be installed at Pevensey, involving 150 tonnes of new ballast, 160 metres of new rails, 120 concrete sleepers and new road markings.”

Also planned is:

– The rebuilding of a busy railway junction at Battersea, including the laying around 6km of new signalling and telecommunications cables;

– Installation of a new signalling system at Lewisham;

– New track on the Bromley North branch line;

– Landslip prevention works at Chislet, between Canterbury West and Minster.

Once complete, this work will ‘further improve the rail network’ by allowing more trains to run, increase the speed that trains can travel at and ‘improve reliability to reduce future delays for passengers’.

David Davidson, Network Rail’s Kent route director – speaking for the Southeastern-Network Rail Alliance – said: “This Easter we are continuing to upgrade the railway for passengers with major projects in the Battersea and Lewisham areas, and between Eastbourne and Hastings.

“We also need to take the opportunity to do some landslip prevention works at Chislet, on the line between Canterbury West and Minster, where because of increased rainfall as a result of climate change, the railway cutting is unlikely to withstand another winter. Doing this work over Easter means we can keep the railway open for longer, and fewer weekend closures would be needed in the near future.

“While we are reminding people to plan ahead and check their journey, more than 90 per cent of the network is open and trains are running. If your route is affected, bus replacements are available, and tickets will be accepted on alternative services.

“Thank you to customers for your patience while we work to modernise track, signalling, stations, structures and earthworks, keeping people moving for decades to come. This is the least worst time to complete these works and continue to invest in our growing railway as part of our continued drive to improve performance.”

Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s operations and safety director, said essential engineering work ‘can affect journeys’ but stressed that ‘these upgrades are crucial to improving reliability and performance for our passengers’.

He added: “We’re working closely with Network Rail to keep people moving, with alternative routes and replacement buses available where needed.”

Jenny Saunders, customer service director for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “Engineers will be working on the tracks across our network this Easter to deliver more reliable journeys for passengers.

“It does mean that, for these works to go ahead, some of our services in London and near Eastbourne will be operating differently to usual – either being diverted, on a bus, or not running.

“We advise passengers to check a journey planner, like the Southern website, before travelling – and again before leaving home. We’ll have staff at stations and onboard trains to keep passengers moving.”