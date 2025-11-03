Sussex retirement village residents frustrated that ‘dilapidated’ bus shelters have not been fixed

Residents at a retirement village in Ditchling Common are frustrated that two nearby bus shelters have not been repaired.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Wright, the chair of St George’s Park Residents Association, said the damaged shelters are at the north end of the village on the B2112.

He said they were constructed as a planning condition for the building of St George’s Park Retirement Village. But he said the shelters have become ‘dilapidated’ over time and have ‘suffered vandalism’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard said East Sussex County Council (ESCC) has told residents it lacks available funds for the repairs and has sought to involve Ditchling Parish Council.

One of the damaged bus shelters on the B2112 near St George's Park Retirement Village in Ditchling Common

He said: “It really is most frustrating dealing with the authorities on this as no one seems to accept either ownership or responsibility despite the fact that East Sussex County Council carried out repairs some years back.”

He said an ESCC official has suggested demolishing the two shelters, but residents are against this idea because the shelters were ‘effectively gifted’ to the council. He added that ESCC ‘insisted upon’ them about 20 years ago.

Richard said: “Obviously we are an aged population and probably over half our residents no longer drive and are therefore reliant upon public transport for transport to medical and other appointments. There are 240 apartments in the Village, all paying council tax and, while realising that funds are always tight, the cost of appropriate repairs would be a very small part of overall expenditure. We have recently raised a petition, signed by about 350 people, requesting urgent action as the thought of our residents, and many of the staff that work here, having to wait in the cold and wet winter months is appalling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the retirement village residents ‘may be aged’ but said: “That doesn’t mean we cannot fight hard for what we think is a very reasonable request.”

There are two 'dilapidated' bus shelters on the B2112

A spokesperson for East Sussex County Council told this newspaper: “The county council is facing a significant financial deficit and unfortunately given all the other competing demands on the council’s finances, we do not have the resources to repair or replace bus shelters.

“In most cases, the lower tier authority is responsible for the maintenance of local bus shelters. We are in dialogue with the Parish Council about the ongoing responsibility of these particular shelters.”