Sussex Road closures tonight: A23, A27, and Lewes roads affected in major overnight works

Drivers in Sussex are being warned of major overnight road closures tonight.

Drivers in Sussex are being warned of major overnight road closures tonight.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 8pm on Monday, June 23 until 6am Tuesday, June 24, several key routes will be closed across the county due to scheduled maintenance and safety upgrades.

The affected roads include the A23 at Pease Pottage, the A27 between Clapham and Arundel, and the B2192/B2102 Lewes Road near Blackboys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the A23, the southbound entry slip road at Pease Pottage will be shut.

Motorists heading toward Brighton or Crawley are advised to use alternative entry points and follow marked diversion routes.

The A27 westbound will also be closed from the A280 Long Furlong junction near Clapham, West Worthing, through to the Crossbush traffic lights in Arundel.

This closure is expected to cause delays for those travelling toward Chichester and the South Downs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In East Sussex, both directions of Lewes Road near Blackboys will be fully closed overnight. This may impact travel between Uckfield, Lewes, and nearby villages/

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, and check live traffic updates.

Emergency access will be maintained throughout the closures.