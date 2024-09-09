Traffic stock image.

Here’s the latest Sussex road work updates for Monday, September 9.

A259 Eastbound Road Works (Between B2093 and B2089 - Hastings Area) – There are roadworks planned on the A259 eastbound between the junctions of the A2101 and A268, primarily near Hastings, East Sussex, for roadside drain maintenance. The works are scheduled to start at 20:15 on 9 September 2024 and continue until 05:00 on 10 September 2024.

A259 Westbound Road Works (Between B2089 and B2093 - Hastings Area) – There will be roadworks on the A259 westbound between the A268 and A2101, predominantly around Hastings, for roadside drain maintenance. The works are scheduled from 20:15 on 9 September 2024 until 05:00 on 10 September 2024.

A27 Westbound Road Works (Between A2270 and A26 South - Lewes/Eastbourne Area) – Roadworks are planned on the A27 westbound between the junctions of the A2270 and A26 South, primarily near Lewes and Eastbourne. These works will focus on horticultural maintenance and are scheduled from 20:00 on 9 September 2024 to 06:00 on 10 September 2024.

A27 Eastbound Road Works (Between A26 South and A2270 - Lewes/Eastbourne Area) – There will be roadworks on the A27 eastbound between the A26 South and A2270, near Lewes and Eastbourne, for horticultural maintenance. The works will take place between 20:00 on 9 September 2024 and 06:00 on 10 September 2024.

A259 Eastbound Road Works Near Bexhill (Between B2182 and A269) – Roadworks are scheduled near Bexhill, East Sussex, on the A259 eastbound between the junctions of the A27 and A269. The works will occur nightly from 20:00 to 06:00, starting 9 September 2024 and continuing until 12 September 2024.

A259 Westbound Road Works Near Bexhill (Between A269 and B2182) – There will be roadworks on the A259 westbound between A269 Bexhill West and B2182, near Bexhill, from 9 to 12 September 2024. Disruptions are expected nightly between 20:00 and 06:00 during this period.