Sussex roadworks: A27 planned lane closure and emergency roadworks cause disruptions on A259

Here's your traffic works updates for Sunday, November 3.

Here's your traffic works updates for Sunday, November 3.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As of November 1, 2024, emergency roadworks have been initiated on the A259, causing disruptions in both eastbound and westbound directions.

The A259 eastbound is currently experiencing roadworks between the junctions with the A268 and the A2070. The emergency works are actively underway, and motorists should anticipate delays until 6:00 PM on November 8, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly, the A259 westbound is facing disruptions between the junctions with the A2070 and the A268. These emergency roadworks are also currently active, with the same expected end time for disruptions set for 6:00 PM on November 8, 2024.

In addition to the A259 roadworks, the A27 westbound will undergo lane closures within the A3(M) junction area. Planned roadworks are set to begin at 8:00 PM on November 3, 2024, and will last until 6:00 AM on November 4, 2024. During this time, one of the two lanes will be closed, potentially leading to delays for drivers in the area.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and remain updated on the latest traffic information.