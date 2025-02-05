Sussex Roadworks Alert: A27 and A259 disruptions to cause delays this week

These are the planned roadworks taking place across Sussex this week.

Several planned roadworks across Sussex are set to cause disruption from 5th February 2025 onwards, particularly on major routes such as the A27 and A259.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the A27, essential barrier repairs will take place on the eastbound carriageway between the A29 near Bognor Regis and the A284 near Arundel. Lane two will be closed from 20:00 on 5th February until 06:00 on 6th February.

Similarly, on the westbound carriageway, roadside drain works are scheduled between the A29 near Bognor Regis and the A285 near Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will also result in lane two closures from 20:00 on 5th February until 06:00 on 6th February. Additionally, the roundabout at the A27/A29 junction near Bognor Regis will be affected by further barrier repairs during the same timeframe, with one of two lanes closed.

The A25 will also experience delays due to emergency and planned roadworks. The eastbound carriageway between the B2182 and A269 near Bexhill will have ongoing emergency works until 18:00 on 6th February.

The westbound carriageway between the A269 near Bexhill and the B2182 will face similar disruptions during this period.

Further along the A259, horticultural works are scheduled between the B2093 and B2089, with daily disruptions expected between 09:00 and 15:30 from 5th February to 6th February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same section of road will undergo additional roadworks from 5th to 7th February, extending daily from 09:00 to 19:00, affecting both eastbound and westbound travel.

Drivers in Sussex are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow extra time for potential delays on these key routes.