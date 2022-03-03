Roadworks are currently active on the A27 both ways between the A280 and the A24 near Worthing west. You can expect disruption up until 11pm on 7 March.

Read more:(https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/owner-of-perch-in-worthing-offers-to-sponsor-two-chefs-from-ukraine-3593562|Owner of Perch in Worthing offers to sponsor two chefs from Ukraine}

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More active roadworks are on the A259 both ways between the A269 near Bexhill west and the B2182. You can expect disruption up until 11pm on 7 March.

Sussex roadworks

The A27 both ways between the A22 Polegate east and the A259 is scheduled for emergency roadside drains works from 3 March until 5 March between 8pm and 5am.