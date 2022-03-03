Sussex roadworks: Check before you travel

Latest roadworks for Worthing, Polegate and Bexhill.

By Lauren Oakley
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:57 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:57 am

Roadworks are currently active on the A27 both ways between the A280 and the A24 near Worthing west. You can expect disruption up until 11pm on 7 March.

More active roadworks are on the A259 both ways between the A269 near Bexhill west and the B2182. You can expect disruption up until 11pm on 7 March.

Sussex roadworks

The A27 both ways between the A22 Polegate east and the A259 is scheduled for emergency roadside drains works from 3 March until 5 March between 8pm and 5am.

