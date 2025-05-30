Sussex roadworks: Major A27 overnight closures to cause delays — A259 diversions expected

Here is your latest breakdown of confirmed roadworks across Sussex and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With multiple closures planned overnight, commuters are advised to check ahead and plan accordingly.

On the A259, eastbound closures will affect the stretch between B2182 and the A269 (Bexhill West), as well as between A269 (Bexhill West) and A269 (Bexhill East). Works are scheduled overnight from 20:00 on 30 May to 06:00 on 31 May 2025, with lane one closed in parts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the A259 westbound, there are several disruptions to note. The section between A2036 and A269 (Bexhill East) will be closed, with another closure affecting A269 (Bexhill East) to A269 (Bexhill West). These works are part of a roadside drain maintenance programme and will also run overnight on 30 May.

Here is your latest breakdown of confirmed roadworks across Sussex and surrounding areas.

On the A27 eastbound, lane one will be closed between A29 near Bognor Regis and A284 near Arundel from 20:00 on 30 May to 06:00 on 1 June.

On the A21, southbound works at the A26 exit near Tonbridge will close all lanes on 30 May, 6, 13, and 20 June, between 10:00 and 13:00 each day. Additionally, the southbound stretch between A225 and A26 Tonbridge East will see lane one closed during the same periods. Northbound between A225 and A25, expect a single lane closure overnight from 30 May to 31 May.

On the M23 spur (Gatwick) eastbound between J9A and J9, lane one will be shut for barrier repairs from 20:00 on 30 May to 06:00 on 31 May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers using the M3, M20, M25, and M26 should also prepare for a mix of overnight closures and repair work, particularly near junctions 1, 2A, and 9, with litter clearance, roadworks, and barrier repairs occurring across multiple nights.

Stay up-to-date with National Highways for real-time updates and always allow extra time for travel where works are in effect.