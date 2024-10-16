Sussex roadworks: These roads will close overnight
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
East Sussex Highways said surfacing works, which had been planned on North Trade Road in Battle, will not be carried out tonight (Wednesday, October 16) due to the ‘heavy rain forecast’.
A social media post read: “The road will remain open tonight, Wednesday 16 October.”
These roads will close as planned, from 8pm until 6am on Thursday, according to Sussex Traffic Watch:
– A259 between Winchelsea and East Guldeford closed both ways;
– A27 eastbound closed between the Cophall roundabout in Polegate and the Golden Jubilee way roundabout A22 junction;
– A27 eastbound entry slip road at Patcham Brighton closed;
– A280 Long Furlong closed both ways at the Clapham end;
– C7 between Newhaven and Lewes closed both ways between the Wellgreen Lane junction at Kingston, Lewes and Piddinghoe
Sussex Traffic Watch said the M23 Northbound link road will be closed at the M25 junction closed from 10pm until 5am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.