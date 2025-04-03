Sussex Roadworks update: A259 and A21 works to take place
Planned horticultural works on the A259 eastbound between B2093 and B2089 will take place from 09:30 to 15:00 on Thursday, April 3. Although this disruption is limited to a few hours, drivers may still encounter intermittent delays.
The A23 will be the focus of emergency barrier repairs, with work scheduled to start at 22:00 on Thursday, April 3 and continue until 05:30 on 4 April.
Both the Northbound section between the M23 and the A237 and the southbound stretch between the A237 and B2031 will experience disruptions too, so drivers are advised to expect slower traffic and possible delays during these off-peak hours.
The A21 is also set to undergo barrier repairs. Specifically, the southbound carriageway between the A25 and the A225 will see one of its two lanes closed from 20:00 on 3 April 2025 until 06:00 on 4 April 2025.
Motorists using this route should allow extra time for their journeys and remain cautious due to the reduced lane availability.
