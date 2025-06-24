Sussex traffic: A23, A27 and A26 routes close for overnight works
The closures begin at 8pm on Tuesday, June 24 and remain in place until 6am on Wednesday, June 25.
The A23 southbound entry slip road at Pease Pottage will be shut throughout the night, affecting traffic heading towards Crawley and Brighton.
On the A27, the westbound carriageway will be closed between Clapham, West Worthing, and the Crossbush traffic lights in Arundel, with diversions expected to add significant time to journeys along the south coast.
In Lewes, Malling Street (A26) will be fully closed in both directions, restricting movement through the town centre and potentially impacting commuters and local residents.
Further east, the B2192 Lewes Road at Blackboys will also be closed both ways, affecting access between Uckfield and surrounding villages.
Drivers are urged to check live traffic reports, follow diversion signs, and allow extra time for travel. Emergency access will be maintained during the closures.
