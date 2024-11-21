Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A collision has partially blocked a busy road in West Sussex this morning (Thursday, November 21).

According to AA Traffic News, two cars have collided on the A24 northbound at the Washington roundabout – which links Worthing and Horsham.

A traffic report read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A24 at A283 The Pike. On the roundabout.”

‘Severe delays’ are said to be increasing on the A24, northbound between A24 and A283 The Pike. Vehicles are reportedly travelling at an average speed of ten mph.

Queueing traffic has also been reported on A283 Storrington Road – both ways at Georges Lane. This is due to temporary traffic signals in place for emergency repairs and telecoms work. However, traffic is ‘not being helped’ by the A24 collision, the AA reported.

Elsewhere, the usual rush-hour slow traffic has been reported on the A27 in Chichester and Worthing – as well as the A259 in Littlehampton.

The AA stated that roadworks are continuing to cause delays on the A259 in Shoreham, with temporary lights in place.

Over in East Sussex, motorists have been told to ‘expect delays’ on the A267 at Frant – in the Wealden district – due to roadworks with temporary lights in place.

The AA added: “A259 at Peachaven – Sutton Avenue roundabout roadworks with temporary lights continue. No access to Sutton Avenue, road closed.”

There are also temporary lights in place on the A259 Between Exceat – near Seaford – and Friston Pond.

Traffic sources have meanwhile confirmed that two roads in West Sussex and East Sussex have reopened following serious incidents on Tuesday.

In Lewes, the A26 was closed from B2192 (Earwig Corner) to Upper Stoneham after a collision involving a motorbike. The road is now clear.

In Hassocks, fire crews responded to a house fire in Brighton Road.

At 3.13pm the fire service said: “The road has now been closed between Stonepound Crossroads and Clayton Tunnel. We are expecting the road closure to be in place for some time, so please use alternative routes when travelling.”

The road is now open to traffic.