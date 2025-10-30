Sussex traffic: A259 construction causing delays this morning

Temporary lights on the A259 are causing delays. (Photo: Eddie Mitchell)

Here are your Sussex morning updates for Thursday, October 30.

Queueing traffic has been reported this morning on the A259 Marine Drive both ways at B2066 Roedean Road.

The construction area includes temporary lights, which are causing delays.

Meanwhile, Whiteway between Seaford and Alfriston village is scheduled to close both ways today from 8am until approximately 4 pm for roadworks.

There will be no through route between Seaford and Alfriston village/A27 Drusillas roundabout at this time.

On the A21 at Hurst Green, roadworks continue to cause delays on both approaches.

This traffic information was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.