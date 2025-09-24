Sussex traffic: A259 temporary lights continue to cause delays, A26 road reopens and A27 congestion

By Henry Bryant
Published 24th Sep 2025, 08:54 BST
Here are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Wednesday, September 24.

On the A270 Lewes Road Southbound, roadworks with one lane closed is causing delays of around 20 minutes.

The planned works on the A26 between the A27 Beddingham and the A259 #ewhaven are now complete, and the road has reopened.

On the A259 westbound, queuing traffic for around 20 minutes is expected towards Exceat Bridge near Seaford, and temporary lights continue. There are no delays reported Eastbound.

Sussex morning traffic updates for Wednesday, September 24.

Meanwhile, on the A272 at Piltdown, roadworks continue to cause delays on both approaches.

In Chichester, delays have been reported on the A27 Chichester By-pass Westbound between A27 and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).

The traffic information in this article was sourced from Sussex Traffic Watch and AA Road Watch.

