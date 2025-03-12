Here is your morning traffic report for Sussex on Wednesday, March 12.

AA Traffic News has reported one collision in Sussex this morning.

An alert for the Arundel area read: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A27 Chichester Road both ways near the Arboretum Garden Centre. On the Fontwell side of Arundel.”

In Chichester, ‘severe delays’ are said to be increasing on the A27 – eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).

In Littlehampton, delays are reportedly increasing on A259 Crookthorn Lane – eastbound between Hoe Lane and Church Lane.

In Worthing, there are increasing delays on Crockhurst Hill – eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass.

In Hassocks, the AA reported queueing traffic on A273 Clayton Hill – both ways near Underhill Lane. Congestion has been reported towards Pyecombe.

Over in East Sussex, no collisions have been reported but there are some incidents affecting traffic.

‘Issues with tarmac’ meant that overnight works slightly overran on the A21.

National Highways: South-East reported at 5.35am that the planned overnight works on the A21 – both ways between the A2100 Battle and the A28 Baldslow – would ‘overrun their agreed end time’.

The road was expected to remain closed until approximately 7am – instead of 6am as planned – ‘due to issues with tarmac’, the government agency reported.

An update at 6.30am read: “The planned overnight works are complete.

“Traffic is moving freely with no delays reported. Have a safe onwards journey.”

Meanwhile, there are reports of a deer on road on A22 Lewes Road both ways near A275 (Wych Cross). The AA said people should ‘approach with care’.

The Newhaven Swing Bridge – on A259 South Way – is due to open at 10am. Motorists have been told to ‘expect delays’.

Queueing traffic has been reported on A21 Sedlescombe Road North – both ways around A2100 Junction Road / The Ridge.

Traffic delays are said to be easing on A21 Ebdens Hill – northbound between A2101 St Helen's Road and Moat Lane.

In Polegate, there are minor delays on A2270 – eastbound between A27 Lewes Road and A27 Polegate By Pass (Cop Hall Roundabout).

Sussex Traffic Watch has reported delays in Brighton.

A traffic notice read: “A259 eastbound at the Palace Pier roundabout in Brighton, roadworks reported. Diversion via Old Steine and St James Street and back down to the A259 section – marked with the red cross – is closed.”