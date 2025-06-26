Sussex traffic: A27 congestion and Eastbourne incident causes delays

Here are your traffic updates for the evening of Thursday, June 26 in Sussex.

On the A22 southbound at Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne, there is slow and queuing traffic towards the Shinewater roundabout.

On Pevensey Road in Eastbourne, a reported ongoing road traffic collison ha blocked the road both ways.

On the A27 at the Chichester bypass, there is reports of slow and queuing traffic both ways between the Portfield and Stockbridge roundabouts

Delays of three minutes on A27 Upper Brighton Road Westbound between Church Lane and First Avenue.

Delays have been reported on Old Shoreham Road Westbound between the A27 Shoreham By-pass (Steyning turn off) and tge A27 Upper Brighton Road.

There are also delays increasing on the A22 Hailsham Bypass Southbound between the A22 and tge A267 (Boship Roundabout).

The following information on Sussex traffic news was sourced with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.