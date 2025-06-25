Sussex traffic: A27 incident reported and broken down vehicle causes delays on A23

Here are your traffic and travel news updates for the evening of Wednesday, June 25.

On the A27, the Hangleton link road A293 junction is reportedly seeing queuing traffic due to an incident.

On the A23 in Patcham, London Road is partly blocked by a broken down vehicle on the roundabout at Mill Road.

In Eastbourne, there have been reports of the traffic lights failing on all approaches by the railway station.

The A281 at Shermanbury reportedly remains closed bothways following the earlier road traffic collison.

The traffic and travel news in the article was sourced with AA Roadwatch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.