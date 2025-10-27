Sussex Traffic: A27 Southwick Tunnel reopens after emergency works

The A27 Southwick Tunnel has reopened after emergency works.

The A27 has reopened eastbound between the A270 and A293 near Mile Oak for emergency repairs to tunnel signage.

Traffic is was diverted via the Hollow Diamond diversion route, taking vehicles off at the Holmbush Interchange onto the A270 before looping back towards the Hangleton Interchange to rejoin the A27.

National Highways South East said in a previous statement that the emergency works are ‘nearing completion and the full closure is expected to be lifted shortly. on Monday, October 27.

Reports now say that the road is ‘running smoothly’.