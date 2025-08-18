Sussex Traffic: A27 Westbound expect to remain closed overnight as emergency roadworks cause delays

Drivers across Sussex are facing a series of overnight closures as emergency and planned works take place on major routes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A27 westbound remains shut between the Hangleton link road (A293) and Holmbush, Shoreham. The closure is expected to stay in place until around 6am on Tuesday, with emergency roadworks being carried out alongside scheduled overnight works.

On the A259, there are two key closures to be aware of. The road is shut in both directions between Rye and Brenzett, and again between the Little Common roundabout and the Bexhill Fire Station traffic lights/Combe Valley relief road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, several slip roads are affected on the A23 and M23. On the A23 southbound, the entry slip road at Handcross and the exit slip road at Warninglid are both closed. On the M23, the southbound exit slip road at junction 9 for Gatwick Airport is also closed overnight.

Overnight traffic disruptions in Sussex.

Elsewhere, the B2112 Ditchling Road at Wivelsfield is closed in both directions from 8pm until 4am Tuesday.

All closures are expected to lift by the early hours of Tuesday morning. Drivers are being advised to plan ahead, allow extra time, and follow diversion signs where in place.