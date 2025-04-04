Sussex Traffic: A27 works causing significant delays this morning

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 4th Apr 2025, 07:55 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 07:55 BST
Significant delays and traffic has been seen due to a ten-week lane closure on the A27.

A ten-week lane closure has been put in place on the eastbound carriageway – prior to the junction with the A23 – and continues until the Hollingbury junction.

National Highways is responsible for the works.

A spokesperson explained: “The lane closure is part of drainage and resurfacing work on the A27, and the current phase of that scheme involves removing the central reservation barrier.

The A27 on the morning of Friday, April 4.The A27 on the morning of Friday, April 4.
“In order to do that work safely, we will need to install temporary barriers on either side of the carriageway, which requires closing off lane two in each direction.

“The temporary barrier was installed on the eastbound carriageway earlier this week. We will shortly be doing the same on the westbound carriageway."

Photos from Freelance Sussex Photographer Eddie Mitchell shows the amount of traffic and delays this morning (Friday, April 4).

