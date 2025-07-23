Sussex traffic: A286 roadworks continue, road closures taking place and A27 clears

Henry Bryant

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Here are your traffic updates for the morning of Wednesday, July 23.

On the A286 at Midhurst, roadworks with temporary lights continue to cause delays on both approaches.

Meanwhile, on the A272 east of the Buckbarn, roadworks are causing delays in both directions.

On London road in Hailsham, there will be another road closure on Wednesday 23 July, 8 pm to 6 am. A reopening is expected on Thursday, July 24.

There were reports of slow and queuing traffic on the A27 Eastbound at Firle. Those delays are reportedly easing.

The following information was sourced with the help of AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch on X.

