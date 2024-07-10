Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning (Wednesday, July 10).

Chichester

Traffic is queueing on the A27 eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way.

There are delays of nine minutes between Emsworth Services and Fishbourne Roundabout, according to AA Traffic News.

Here is your traffic and travel update across Sussex this morning. Photo: National World

Washington

Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a stalled vehicle on the A24 at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).

Shoreham

There are ‘severe’ delays of twelve minutes, and increasing, on A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound between Dankton Lane and Old Shoreham Road.

Westbound, delays are up to four minutes.

Worthing

There are delays of two minutes, and increasing, on Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill.

Brighton

Congestion in and around the city centre.

There are delays of three minutes on London Road southbound between A23 London Road and A23 Preston Road.

Newhaven

A259 Buckle Bypass is blocked both ways at Marine Parade following a collision, according to AA Traffic News.

Bexhill