Sussex traffic and travel: Collision in East Sussex and delays on A24 and A27
Chichester
Traffic is queueing on the A27 eastbound at A259 Cathedral Way.
There are delays of nine minutes between Emsworth Services and Fishbourne Roundabout, according to AA Traffic News.
Washington
Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a stalled vehicle on the A24 at A283 The Pike (Washington Roundabout).
Shoreham
There are ‘severe’ delays of twelve minutes, and increasing, on A27 Shoreham Bypass eastbound between Dankton Lane and Old Shoreham Road.
Westbound, delays are up to four minutes.
Worthing
There are delays of two minutes, and increasing, on Grove Lodge Roundabout westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road and A27 Crockhurst Hill.
Brighton
Congestion in and around the city centre.
There are delays of three minutes on London Road southbound between A23 London Road and A23 Preston Road.
Newhaven
A259 Buckle Bypass is blocked both ways at Marine Parade following a collision, according to AA Traffic News.
Bexhill
Congestion near Collington Lane as no through traffic is allowed due to construction. Both ways from Eden Drive to B2098 Sutherland Avenue.