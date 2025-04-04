Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s your travel update across Sussex for Friday, April 4.

Arundel

There are delays in both directions near the Ford Roundabout following a collision in Chichester Road.

Washington

Sussex traffic update.

Traffic is moving slowly on the A24 southbound before the Washington Roundabout due to a broken down vehicle.

Clymping

There are delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on A259 Crookthorn Lane westbound between A259 and Church Lane.

Worthing

Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A259 Brighton Road Westbound between Newport Mews and Steyne Gardens. Average speed ten mph.

Lyndhurst Road is closed due to construction both ways between A259 High Street and Park Road.

Brighton

Traffic is moving slowly on the A27 eastbound at A23 London Road. Lane closures are in place for ongoing roadworks.

Nearby, A23 London Road (at the A273) is partially blocked due to a broken down vehicle and horsebox.

There are delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A259 Marine Parade eastbound between A259 and A23 Old Steine (Palace Pier).

Peacehaven

Delays of five minutes on A259 South Coast Road eastbound between High Street and Ambleside Avenue.

Eastbourne

Traffic is moving slowly in Hampden Park following a collision in Cross Levels Way earlier this afternoon.

Flimwell

Slow traffic on A21 Southbound from B2169 (Scotney Castle Roundabout) to A268 Hawkhurst Road.