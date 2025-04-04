Sussex traffic and travel: Collision on A27; delays on A24 and A259
Arundel
There are delays in both directions near the Ford Roundabout following a collision in Chichester Road.
Washington
Traffic is moving slowly on the A24 southbound before the Washington Roundabout due to a broken down vehicle.
Clymping
There are delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on A259 Crookthorn Lane westbound between A259 and Church Lane.
Worthing
Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A259 Brighton Road Westbound between Newport Mews and Steyne Gardens. Average speed ten mph.
Lyndhurst Road is closed due to construction both ways between A259 High Street and Park Road.
Brighton
Traffic is moving slowly on the A27 eastbound at A23 London Road. Lane closures are in place for ongoing roadworks.
Nearby, A23 London Road (at the A273) is partially blocked due to a broken down vehicle and horsebox.
There are delays of five minutes, and increasing, on A259 Marine Parade eastbound between A259 and A23 Old Steine (Palace Pier).
Peacehaven
Delays of five minutes on A259 South Coast Road eastbound between High Street and Ambleside Avenue.
Eastbourne
Traffic is moving slowly in Hampden Park following a collision in Cross Levels Way earlier this afternoon.
Flimwell
Slow traffic on A21 Southbound from B2169 (Scotney Castle Roundabout) to A268 Hawkhurst Road.
