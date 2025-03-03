Sussex traffic and travel: collision on A272 in Cowfold; delays on M23
Chichester
There are delays of nine minutes, and increasing, on A27 Chichester Bypass eastbound between A27 Emsworth Services and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout).
Delays of five minutes on A27 Chichester Bypass westbound between A27 and A259 (Bognor Road Roundabout).
Motorists have been warned to ‘expect delays’ on the A286 Lavant Road where temporary traffic signals are in place due to gas main work.
Worthing
Delays of three minutes on A27 Warren Road westbound between Lambleys Lane (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and Hillside Avenue.
Delays of two minutes on A27 Old Shoreham Road eastbound.
Cowfold
The A272 Brownings Hill eastbound is partially blocked at Stonehouse Lane due to a crash.
Crawley
Delays of three minutes, and increasing, on M23 southbound between M23 and J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley).
Polegate
Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing westbound on A27 Polegate Bypass.
